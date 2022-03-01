starrer The Fame Game premiered on Netflix on 25th February 2022. The series has received a great response, and fans of Madhuri can’t stop praising her wonderful performance in it. The series revolves around an actress named Anamika Anand who has been ruling the big screens for many years. But, now as she is tuning older, she has to prove her stardom once again. However, one morning she goes missing. So, is Anamika kidnapped or murdered? Well, for that you need to watch the series. Also Read - Hunarbaaz: Mithun Chakraborty reacts after Bharti Singh says ‘Dada ladkiyon ko dekhte hain aur auntion ko chedte hain’ – watch

While there are many amazing scenes in the series, one scene has grabbed the attention the most and everyone is talking about it. SPOILER ALERT! There’s a scene where Anamika aka Madhuri is having a conversation with a young actress at a wedding. The young actress in front of the paparazzi says that she wants Anamika’s blessings. Also Read - What to watch this weekend: Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Fame Game, Valimai and more OTT and theatrical releases

In reply, Anamika says, “You young stars these days have PR, stylish, trainers, you have everything. Actually, you don’t even need talent, let alone my blessings.” Well, this makes the young actress feel embarrassed. Netizens are loving this scene. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan and more actors who LOST big films due to their enormous fee

A Twitter shared the screenshot of the scene and wrote, “The truth this line holds!!!” Another netizen wrote, “Dead Anamika Anand spitting facts on that young actress's face and showing people their place. We love you, our savage queen.” One more tweeted, “... you young stars these days have PR, stylists, trainers, ypu have everything, you dont even need 'talent', let alone my blessings. Way to go.” Check out the tweets below…

Dead ? Anamika Anand spitting facts on that young actress's face and showing people their place. We love you, our savage queen ?❤️ #MadhuriDixit #TheFameGame #TheFameGameOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/xxOXqPRvlq — Abhi Garg #TheFameGame ❁ (@Abhinav_MadzFan) February 26, 2022

"... you young stars these days have PR, stylists, trainers, ypu have everything, you dont even need 'talent', let alone my blessings" ??????????????

Way to go ?? #TheFameGame #MadhuriDixit — Carolina Muñoz ?? (@lcaromunoz) February 25, 2022

The Fame Game ended in a way that there might be a season 2, and now, everyone is eagerly waiting for The Fame Game 2.