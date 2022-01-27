is all set to make her digital debut with the series The Fame Game which was earlier titled Finding Anamika. We got the first glimpse of the show last year when a teaser of the series was unveiled. Madhuri will be seen playing the role of a superstar in the film, and on YouTube, Netflix India had summarised the series as, “Some stories are nothing short of a spectacle. Here's the story of a person who was maybe not always under the spotlight, but will always remain in the limelight!” Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's fans are wishing the couple gets a long vacation soon; here's the heartwarming reason

Madhuri took to Instagram to share a poster of the series with the new title and reveal that it will premiere on Netflix on 25th February 2022. She posted, "Ajnabi si hai uski duniya. Ankahi si hai uski kahani. Par ab woh aa rahi hai apni kahani lekar duniya ke samne. 'The Fame Game' series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix!"

The Fame Game is produced by under Dharmatic Entertainment. It is created by Sri Rao and directed by and Karishma Kohli. The series also stars and .

Madhuri and Sanjay have earlier worked together in films like Raja and Mohabbat. The track Akhiyaan Milaoon from Raja is one of the most famous songs of both the actors. Well, with such a talented star and creators, the audience surely has high expectations from The Fame Game.

The actress was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 release which failed to make a mark at the box office. However, her fans got to see her in the reality show Dance Deewane as a judge.