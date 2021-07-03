The Family Man 2 actor Sharad Kelkar gets death threats asking him to stay away from Srikant and Suchi

was recently seen in the web series The Family Man 2 wherein he played the role of Arvind who shares a romantic bond with Suchi, played by , who is married to Srikant, played by Manoj Bajpayee. Arvind and Suchi's romantic chemistry got so emotionally triggered with fans who apparently have even sent death threats to Sharad asking him to stay away from Srikant and Suchi. Also Read - Veteran actor Pran’s wife Shukla Sikand passes away!

"I get these messages daily like 'Srikant and Suchi ke beech mat aao, jaan se maar denge tumko', and I get a lot of threats too. So, I have got used to it," Sharad joked as she spoke about Arvind and Suchi in an interview with Spotboye.

Sharad's character of Arvind has apparently become the most hated ones among the fans as they felt that Suchi has cheated on Srikant with Arvind in Lonavala, as portrayed in the web series. It has also left fans wondering, 'Lonavla mein kya hua?' While fans are eagerly waiting to know what exactly had happened between Arvind and Suchi in Lonavala, Sharad said that he has now become used to to these kinds of questions.

"In my career, every other year one such question arises which I am unable to answer. Earlier it was Katappa ne ko kyun maara, now this. So, I am used to it now and I am good at keeping secrets so I am not worried,” he said.

Talking about shooting romantic scenes with Priyamani in The Family Man 2, Sharad said, “Priyamani and I have been friends for about seven years, so there was no ice breaking kind of a thing. We knew each other already so we were comfortable. Also, she is a National Award-winning actress, so obviously there was no doubt about her acting skills. And as for me, I wanted to do a simple character and I got this chance to play myself through this show. I didn’t act much for Arvind as it is how I behave in my normal life.”

Sharad attained the status of a TV star when he became a household name with the show Saat Phere. He has made a mark in films as well as OTT space. However, Sharad says he feels more comfortable identifying with the term 'actor' than 'star'.

Having worked across all mediums film, TV, and OTT, Sharad, said, "My first love has always been acting. So, for me the medium actually doesn't matter, whether it is films or web-series or television. If that (being remembered as an actor) stops, it would be a matter of concern for me."