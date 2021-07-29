The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Akkineni reviews Kriti Sanon-Pankaj Tripathi's Mimi and here's what she has to say

and starrer Mimi, which recently premiered digitally, has been garnering positive reviews from the audience. Written and directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Laxman Utekar, the film is the remake of Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, which featured Urmila Kanetkar, Stacy Bee and others in pivotal roles. While we saw many celebs praising the film, popular south actress Samantha Akkineni, who recently made her digital debut with The Family Man 2, showered love on Mimi as she shared poster of the film on her Insta-story and wrote, “Absolutely loved Mimi, Kriti Sanon, you were absolutely fantastic, you are so beautiful and honest performance and Pankaj Tripathi sir, congratulations to the entire team.” Also Read - From Golmaal Again to Saaho: Did you know Alia Bhatt had REJECTED these 5 films?

Apart from the lead cast, Mimi also features , , and in key roles. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by . Also Read - Kriti Sanon lambasts 'insensitive' videos of paparazzi covering Dilip Kumar's funeral; says, ‘They were talking so badly, laughing about not getting the angle’

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni is currently shooting for Shaakuntalam. Talking about the film, she said, "I have portrayed several exciting roles in my decade-long career. But I've been longing to play a princess and have waited for a film like Shaakuntalam to happen. I am really excited to be a part of this film." Samantha added, "During my childhood, if I was upset or sad, I would cheer myself up by watching a Disney film. It has been my greatest strength. Even now, those films are my go-to film. At this point of my career, Dil Raju sir and Guna sir have given me my biggest gift of my career. In 10 years of being in the film industry, it is today that I am getting to play a role, which has been my dream for a very long time. I hope I am able to give 100 percent to the project, which Guna sir is so passionate about. I have never heard of such a script with so much detail. There is no reference to the film. Everything about the film is in director’s head. So, I am extremely excited to be part of this project and want to make the director’s vision come true.” Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Saif Ali Khan reveals one thing he would not dare to do with Kareena Kapoor Khan; Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday with the media