The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Akkineni reviews Kriti Sanon-Pankaj Tripathi's Mimi and here's what she has to say

Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Mimi is the remake of Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! starring Urmila Kanetkar, Stacy Bee and others in pivotal roles.