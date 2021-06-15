The Family Man 2: Did Manoj Bajpayee really get paid Rs 10 crore? Here’s the dope about his and Samantha Akkineni's remuneration

It seems like Manoj Bajpayee wasn't paid Rs 10 crore for The Family Man 2 and it is reportedly much more less than this speculated amount. Even Samantha Akkineni's remuneration is less than him.