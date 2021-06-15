The Family Man 2: Did Manoj Bajpayee really get paid Rs 10 crore? Here’s the dope about his and Samantha Akkineni's remuneration

Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni's recently released web series, The Family Man 2, has become quite a rage among the audience. Though the show has received mixed reactions from the critics, the Raj and DK directorial has been loved by a larger section of the audience. Each character seems to have become household for their brilliant onscreen portrayals. Fans couldn't stop praising Manoj for his performances on social media. They began comparing his alleged remuneration of Rs 10 crore to the amount he used to get in his early career. But it seems like Manoj wasn't paid Rs 10 crore for The Family Man 2 and it is reportedly much more less than this speculated amount. Also Read - Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Bhumi Pednekar shares pics from Sonchiriya days; says, 'Miss you, your questions and everything we spoke about'

If a report in IWMBuzz is to be believed, Manoj's remuneration is said to be close to Rs 2.5 crore and not Rs 10 crore. "It is one-third of the ridiculous amount being splashed in a section of the media. It is not Rs 10 crores. It is closer to Rs 2.5 crore rupees," a source was quoted as saying by the website. The source also gave a dope about Samantha's remuneration and said that she has got close to Rs 1.5 crore and the rest of the cast even much less. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Manoj has opened up about The Family Man 2's pre-release controversy over allegations that it depicted Tamils in an "objectionable manner". The actor feels the series has worked, and that proves people know the story isn't about hurting sentiments.

"We as a team -- our directors, writers -- are very sentimental to each and every person and state. We are sensitive to the culture. We would never do anything to offend anyone. Even in the first season, and in this season of 'The Family Man', we don't talk about politics. We put the characters there and we look at those characters in a humanised way. All those characters are heroes of their own story. Now, the show is there right in front of you. I know you are liking it because somewhere you feel that the show is not at all what you were apprehensive about. It is talking about you and your sentiment in a very respectful manner with all the love," Manoj told IANS.

Controversy erupted when Tamil Nadu Minister for Information Technology, Mano Thangaraj, had written a letter to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javedkar, on May 24, calling for a ban of the web series.

The Family Man 2 has Samantha Akkineni in her debut Hindi role, as a Sri Lankan Tamil suicide bomber named Raji, and also brings back , and in familiar roles.