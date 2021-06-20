The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee REVEALS his real life Chellam sir; says, 'I call him any time'

The Family Man 2 turned out to be one of the biggest successes of the year among the masses. Every character made a special place in audience's hearts and among them was the role of Chellam sir, which became an instant hit on social media. In the show, we Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant Tiwari often seeks help from Chellam when he gets in the tough situation. The actor has now revealed that who is his real life Chellam sir and it will surprise you to as an audience.

Revealing this thing, Manoj told SpotBoye, "So in my life there too many (characters like Chellam sir), for all the films and anything, you know, there are directors who I love and admire like, or Abhishek Chaubey or Raj & DK or all of these people I always call them. But one of the three directors - Suparn Verma - of The Family Man, he can be a Chellam Sir. He is somebody who has answers for everything, so I call him any time."

Sharing his thoughts of working in the second season, Manoj added, "My pressure began in a different way that Raj and DK are my dear friends and I couldn’t s**** up their baby and I had to step up 500 per cent to ensure that season two made them proud. So my pressure was not from audience expectations."

The role of Chellam sir is essayed by Uday Mahesh. The 51-year-old actor is a writer and director in Kollywood. Talking about his role, the actor had recently said, "I liked the role because there was a comical touch to it. We never thought this was going to be so huge." Directed by Raj and DK, the show also featured and Samantha Akkineni in pivotal roles.