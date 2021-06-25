The Family Man 2: Shahab Ali aka Sajid REVEALS intimate scenes with Samantha Akkineni were chopped out due to THIS reason

In The Family Man 2, which is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, saw Samantha Akkineni aka Rajji and Shahab Ali aka Sajid falling in love, confessed the latter. The actor also revealed that there were intimate scenes, which were edited by the makers in the final stage. When asked about those scenes, he told Bollywood Hungama, "It is not just the intimate scenes. It was the usual process - you have a lengthy show and there is the process of editing which comes later. It was not like a particular scene was edited out." Also Read - The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee REVEALS his real life Chellam sir; says, 'I call him any time'

Shahab Ali added, "I think only those scenes were retained that were required and logical. The parts that were not logical, were not kept (in the final version)." When asked if the duo did some intimate scenes, he replied, "We did some suggestive scenes that suggested that they fall in love towards the end. But those scenes were not making sense for the creators, or maybe the platform. So, those scenes were edited out. There are so many scenes edited out, so it is not a big deal. That is the process (of content creation)." While Samantha and Shahab Ali are shown ruthless in The Family Man 2, by the end of the show, we see both of them developing a soft corner for each other.

In the show, Samantha and Shahab are shown as extemists, who plan to carry out suicide attacks in India.