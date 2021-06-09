The Family Man 2: The insane salaries of Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani and other cast members will BLOW your mind

Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni and starrer The Family Man 2, which released in the last week, has garnered appreciation from all around the corners for its performances and gripping plot. While the fans are demanding the third part of the series, reports about the whopping salaries of the main cast has been going viral. According to a report on News 18, while the lead actor Manoj Bajpayee, who portrays the character of Srikant Tiwari has reportedly taken Rs 10 crore, Samantha Akkineni has charged around Rs 3-4 crore as per the reports. Priyamani aka Suchi took home approximately Rs 80 lakh. On the other hand, (Major Sameer) and (JK) got Rs 1 crore and Rs 65 lakh respectively as per the sources. Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti), (Arvind) and Sunny Hinduja (Milind) charged Rs 50 lakh, Rs 1.6 crore and Rs 60 lakh for the project it is heard. However, sources close to the project have refused to confirm any of these figures, making them to be just a figment of someone's imagination. Also Read - The Family Man 2 actor Manoj Bajpayee's wife Shabana has ROMANCED Hrithik Roshan and Bobby Deol; here's what you need to know about her

In the web-series, we see the actress portraying the character of Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel soldier. While her portrayal garnered criticism from a particular section of audience, fans showered praises for her impeccable performance. The actress shared about the details of her character on Instagram and wrote, "When @rajanddk approached me to do the character, I was aware that portraying Raji's character required sensitivity and balance. The creative team shared documentaries of the Tamil struggle that included stories of women in the Eelam war. When I watched those documentaries, I was aghast and shocked by the troubles and unspeakable grief that the Tamils of Eelam went through over an extended period of time. I noticed that the aforementioned documentaries had only a few thousand views and that is when it dawned on me how the world just looked away when tens of thousands people of Eelam lost their lives. And, lakhs more lost their livelihood and their homes. *Countless many* continue to live in far away lands with the wounds of the civil strife still fresh in their hearts and minds. Raji's story, though fictional, to me, is a tribute to those that died because of an unequal war, and those who continue to live in the painful memory of the war. I was particular about Raji's portrayal being balanced, nuanced, and sensitive. I want Raji's story to be a stark, much-needed reminder for us, more than ever before, to come together as humans to fight hate, oppression, and greed. If we fail to do so, countless more will be denied their identity, liberty, and their right to self-determination."