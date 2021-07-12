The Family Man 3: Is Vijay Sethupathi part of Manoj Bajpayee's thriller web-series? Vikram actor spills the beans

After the monstrous success of The Family Man 2, the fans are now waiting for the third season of the thriller web-series. In fact, Raj and DK themselves revealed that The Family Man 3 will be happening. While we are quite excited for this, there were reports that, Kollywood superstar, 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi will be joining the ensemble cast for the upcoming season. While everyone was excited after this news surfaced online, the actor himself has clarified that that this fake news but he would love to work with Manoj Bajpayee. Also Read - #Special26: Anupam Kher puts up a Sunday quiz; fans ask for a sequel of the superhit heist film — read tweets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Sethupathi (@actorvijaysethupathi)

Talking to SpotBoye, Vijay Sethupathi said, “I am only doing Raj and DK’s web series with . I haven’t been offered any series or film with Manoj Bajpayee though I’d love to work with him.” Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in a silent Bollywood film, titled Gandhi Talks, which is written, directed and produced by Kishor Pandurang Belekar. Talking about the project, Kishor said, "This project has been very close to my heart and when the actor himself relates with the idea and same emotions, it is really a boon for the director. For me Vijay Sethupathi is that actor who can justify this challenging script with his performance. As soon as Vijay read the script, he completely understood my vision and approach towards the film." Also Read - Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passes away: Neha Dhupia, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and other celebs express shock and grief over his sudden death

He added, "Every director is looking for certain types of characteristics in his actors. While I was searching for the lead in B-Town, I also started looking in alternate industries and that's how I came across Vijay Sethupathi. His acting skills, style statement, and vocal dynamism are stupendous and that's when I felt I found my lead star." Vijay Sethupathi will be sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Khanna in the upcoming web-series, which is directed by Raj and DK. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Akshaye Khanna's State of Seige -Temple Attack teaser looks exciting, Narappa and Drushyam 2 to have a digital release and more