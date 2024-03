The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee has been a successful web series. The first two instalments of the show received great appreciation from all. It is a spy thriller with Manoj Bajpayee playing the lead. He is Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who is actually one of the most accomplished spies. He gets into dangerous tasks and is PRO at being a spy. The second instalment even saw Samantha Ruth Prabhu playing a pivotal role in this series helmed by Raj & DK. Well, there is great anticipation around The Family Man 3. But is it not releasing this year? Also Read - Panchayat 3, Mirzapur 3, The Family Man 3 and more: Prime Video to drop release announcement on this date



The Family Man 3 not releasing this year?

Manoj Bajpayee has confirmed that The Family Man 3 is on the cards. Earlier, in an interview with The Lallantop, the actor shared that the shooting for the same will begin in February this year. He added to the excitement of the fans as he stated that the next season of the show will be bigger. Today, a major event was held by Amazon Prime Video and some of the most-awaited web series and films were announced. From Citadel Hunny Bunny, Panchayat 3, Mirzapur 3 and more - The line-up of next Amazon Prime Video ventures has got everyone talking. Since the beginning though the event, Amazon Prime Video kept everything about The Family Man 3 under wraps. It wasn't even showcased in the AV, thus, leaving fans wondering about the show. Well, Manoj Bajpayee did take over the stage and got into a fun conversation with makers Raj & DK. He even remembered Sharib Hashmi. So The Family Man 3 is indeed happening but the release date is not confirmed yet.

Here's a video of Manoj Bajpayee's journey

New and upcoming on Amazon Prime Video

Though there is no update on The Family Man 3 as yet, Amazon Prime Video has shared an its interesting slate of upcoming ventures. The biggest one out of all is Citadel India. It stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan. It has been titled as Citadel Honey Bunny. Ananya Panday's new OTT venture Call Me Bae is on the way. An interesting project announced is Matka King with Vijay Varma in the lead. The second part of Dhootha starring Naga Chaitanya is also on Amazon Prime Video slate. Bhumi Pednekar will be back on OTT with Daldal. Uorfi Jave is marking her OTT debut with the show Follow Karlo Yaar. The immediate release is Ae Watan Mere Watan starring Sara Ali Khan that will release on March 21.