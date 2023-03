The Family Man is one of the biggest popular Indian web shows on OTT platforms streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The crime drama has attracted a mass audience who are now eagerly waiting for season 3. Ever since the second season was released the third installment began buzzing. Recently again the third chapter of the show is in talks. Headliner Manoj Bajpayee, who juggles two lives in the Raj & DK series, hinted at the shooting of the new season. Also Read - Gulmohar Movie Review: Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee are a treat in this must-watch family drama

Recently, Manoj Bajpayee attended Rising India Summit by New18 where he spoke of The Family Man 3. The actor was questioned on the possibility of season 3 and he gave some insights. Imitating his own style, the actor said, "Aaj hi subah ek chidiya udte hue mere khidki pe baithi aur usne kaha, shayad shooting is saal ke anth mein kar sakte hai humlog. Aur agar paise bachne ke baad sab sahi ho gaya, toh shayad kar hi lenge." Bajpayee spilled beans on the shooting schedule of Raj & DK's new season stating they might start shooting by end of this year if makers manage to save some money.

Family Man season 2 premiered in 2021 and since then fans have been curious about season 3. In the series, Manoj Bajpayee struggles between the double lives of being a spy and a good father, and a husband. In the first season he fought against terrorists while in the second season, the battle was with a rebel played by south diva . As the second chapter of the Amazon Prime Video series ended it hinted that the third installment will see the concept of the COVID-19 pandemic and how they will deal with it.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the film Gulmohar opposite . Meanwhile, apart from The Family Man 3 he has Despatch and Joram in the pipeline.