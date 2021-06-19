The Family Man 3: THIS Kollywood superstar to join the cast of Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani's thriller web-series? Here's what we know

Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni and starrer The Family Man 2 turned out to be a huge hit among the audience. While some protested against the series, it was well-received in all the languages. In the climax of the second season, we get a hint that there will be a third part. In fact, Raj and DK themselves revealed that The Family Man 3 will be happening. While we are quite excited for this, the latest reports suggest that, Kollywood superstar, 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi will be joining the ensemble cast for the upcoming season. Also Read - When The Family Man actress Priyamani won Rs 300 by playing THIS game with Shah Rukh Khan

It is notable that Vijay Sethupathi was earlier offered the role of a leader of the Sri Lankan militant group, which he rejected and suggested Mime Gopi's name for that. Well, we have to wait for the official announcement for this update.

Speaking about the season 3, Raj Nidimoru told Firstpost, "We are behind this time. We have the world in place, we have the concept, we have an idea, and the foundation to some extent. But we're still developing the story. This time, we're actually seeing the feedback, and there's a deluge of it. We need to regroup, clear our heads, and sit and start writing it, so that we're not too influenced but are still cognizant of what was great and what was not."

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in a silent Bollywood film, titled Gandhi Talks, which is written, directed and produced by Kishor Pandurang Belekar. Talking about the project, Kishor said, "This project has been very close to my heart and when the actor himself relates with the idea and same emotions, it is really a boon for the director. For me Vijay Sethupathi is that actor who can justify this challenging script with his performance. As soon as Vijay read the script, he completely understood my vision and approach towards the film."