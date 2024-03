Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most renowned and versatile actors from Bollywood. With films like Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh, and others, the actor has proved that why there will be no one like him when it comes to mastering the art of acting. While films helped him prove his mettle as an actor, it was his web series The Family Man which put him back in the limelight and gained him wider recognition. While the world loves him in the character Srikant Tiwari, Manoj Bajpayee recently recalled his daughter Ava Nayla's reaction to the Raj and DK series. Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee reveals his family’s reaction to marrying a Muslim actress Shabana Raza

Manoj Bajpayee joined actors Arshad Warsi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Arjun Mathur for an actor's roundtable last year. While the conversation was mostly about films and OTT, Manoj Bajpayee's hilarious revelation about his daughter's reaction towards The Family Man left everyone in splits.

In the video below, Manoj Bajpayee recalls an anecdote about his daughter Ava Nayla's reaction to his most popular web series, The Family Man. The renowned actor states that he once asked his daughter Ava Nayla about what she thinks of his work in The Family Man series. Manoj stated that his daughter had a very normal reaction and said that he was good in it. Manoj then stated that after some time, Sharib Hashmi who plays the role of JK in The Family Man, visited his house. As soon as his daughter saw Sharib, she screamed in excitement and was surprised. Manoj stated that his daughter repeatedly confirmed that JK had visited her house. Manoj's revelation made everyone laugh, with Arshad Warsi stating that 'Ghar ki murgi daal barabar hoti hai.' Check out the video below.

Manoj Bajpayee will be next seen in films like The Fable and Dispatch. His 2023 film Joram and Sirf Ek Band Kaafi have received immense critical acclaim. Manoj, however, expressed his displeasure towards Joram's poor box office collection, stating that it's high time people should change their perception about the success of a film's box office and should be open to various genres.