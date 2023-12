Mohit Raina has been one of the finest actors in the entertainment industry. We have all loved him as Lord Shiva in Devo Ke Dev Mahadev. He was brilliant and is still loved for his performance in the TV show. He did many other shows like Mahabharat, Chakravartin Ashok Samrat, Chehra and more. Mohit has also done many web shows like Mumbai Diaries 26/11, Kaafir, A Viral Wedding, Bhaukaal and the latest, The Freelancer. He also did movies like Don Muthu Swami, Good Newwz, Mrs Serial Killer and others. He also played an important role in URI: The Surgical Strike. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - The Freelancer The Conclusion review: Mohit Raina accomplishes the mission but can't rescue a weak climax

Mohit Raina is currently promoting his web show, The Freelancer and spoke to Aaj Tak about the same. He was asked about why he did not wish to do Vicky Kaushal's role in URI: The Surgical Strike. Mohit Raina said that the Army uniform has always been his weakness. He said that he belongs to Kashmir and when he was a child he only saw Army officials around him. Also Read - The Freelancer The Conclusion leaked online: Mohit Raina starrer made available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram

Why Mohit Raina did not wish to do Vicky Kaushal's role in URI: The Surgical Strike?

He had also applied for NDA but could not go for it. He would have been in the Army if not an actor. Hence, Mohit revealed that whenever a role comes of an Army officer, a soldier, he always agrees to do it irrespective of the during of the role. Also Read - Jawan, Jailer Top 5 latest OTT releases to binge watch this September 2023

He said that he never felt like doing Vicky Kaushal's role because he was not offered it. He did the role that he was offered. He said that he always does the roles where he can wear that uniform and wants to play an Navy officer's role. Mohit played the role of Major Karan Kashyap in URI: The Surgical Strike. The film also starred Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and others.

Talking about The Freelancer, it also stars Karishma Pardeshi, Ayesha Raza, Anupam Kher and others. The series has started streaming from today on Disney + Hotstar.