Dhanush was there for all of 15 minutes in The Gray Man, but it's the impact he left both as an actor and the way his character was sketched in the Netflix film, directed by the Russo bothers, that mattered the most, holding his both in screen presence and action before Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. So, it's only natural to expect Dhanush to be back for the sequel, which was recently announced by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. Well, if you're among those who's been rooting to see our Sexy Tamil Friend aka The Lone Wolf return for The Gray Man 2, then your wish has just been granted.

Dhanush confirms he's returning for The Gray Man sequel

Taking to his official entertainment news Instagram handle; Dhanush posted a voice note that said, “Six (Chris Evans), this is Lone Wolf, I hear we are both looking for the same man. I want to offer you some advice. Stop looking, you are wasting your time. Because if I find him first, there will be nothing left for you to look for and if you find him first, then I will find you. Nothing personal.” He captioned his post: “The Gray Man universe is expanding and the sequel is coming… Lone Wolf is ready, are you? #TheGrayMan @agbofilms @netflix @therussobrothers .” Check out his post below:

Dhanush's role in The Gray Man sequel

From his post, it's evident that Dhanush will again be pursuing the eponymous The Gray Man aka in the Netflix film sequel. However, it's unclear this time around, whether he's on his side or against him, given how the trajectory of his character ended in the first movie and what's he now saying in the voice not. Additionally, it must also be observed that with him referring to Six, is there a possibility (SPOILER ALERT) that Chris Evans survived his gunshot wound and will be back, too, or is another big-bad head assassin set to take up his alias.