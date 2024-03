The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix is a programme, which will be starting at the end of this month. Kapil Sharma and Netflix have a great association since years. This time, fans will get to see Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma once again. The iconic duo will be back along with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and others. Now, rumours suggest that Ed Sheeran can be making an appearance on the show. The British singer is now in India where he already attended a party hosted by Gauri Khan at her restaurant, Tori. Now, it is reported that Kapil Sharma is going to host him at a big party in the city. Also Read - Krushna Abhishek reveals he lost his mother when he was 2 years old; shares how people presume his life is easy because of Govinda

Kapil Sharma to host Ed Sheeran in Mumbai

A source told Pinkvilla that Kapil Sharma will host a party for Ed Sheeran. It will be attended by his close friends from the TV and Bollywood industry. Shah Rukh Khan gave the Ed Sheeran party a miss. The Shape Of You singer interacted with kids in a heart-warming video. This looks like he will come on The Great Indian Kapil Show as well. We know that Kapil Sharma is also a good singer. Let us see if the two sing on the big stage.

Kapil Sharma has a special role in the Crew

Kapil Sharma is also a part of the Crew. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu in main roles. Kapil Sharma left his mark as an actor after Zwigato. He made the audience shed buckets in the Busan Film Festival where the movie was shown. The comedian is known for his singing prowess as well. The Great Indian Kapil Sharma has fans excited, and this is doubly good news.