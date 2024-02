We have all been waiting for Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's reunion. It finally happened when they announced about their collaboration for a comedy show on Netflix. Yes, they are finally together and we will also see Kiku Sharda, Rajeev Thakur, Krushna Abhishek and Archana Puran Singh with them. Everyone was waiting for the show to begin soon and wanted some more details about it. Now, finally, the team has revealed the details. Yes, the comedy show has been titled The Great Indian Kapil Show. Also Read - Sunil Grover jokes about his fight with Kapil Sharma being a publicity stunt; says 'We were planning...'

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and others reveal the release date of their comedy show

Yes, Netflix shared a video on their official Instagram handle and Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and others were seen discussing how they will reveal the name of the show. Kapil, Kiku, Krushna and others discussed and joked that the budget is low because they have cast Sunil Grover. Amidst their discussion, a man comes from behind with the title of their show. Also Read - Krushna Abhishek talks about Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's reunion after their fallout; says 'Bahut mazaa aayega sabko'

They also revealed the release date of the show. The Great Indian Kapil Show will start streaming on Netflix from March 30.

As soon as they posted this, fans started reacting and one of the fans wrote, "OGs are back with a bang." Another user wrote, "Good too see Gutthi." Some even mentioned that they are missing Sumona Chakravarti.

Fans have waited for the reunion of Kapil and Sunil. They had a nasty fallout which turned into a physical altercation. Kapil and Sunil did not react to the rumours directly and parted ways. After this fans prayed for them to get back and it finally happened with The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Well, we cannot wait for the comedy show to begin soon.