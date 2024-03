Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are back together and we will get to see the duo back. They have come together for a new comedy show on Netflix. Yes, Kapil and Sunil are back for The Great Indian Kapil Show. The show will start streaming on Netflix from March 30. The promo of the show released and people cannot wait to see them. Apart from them, Kiku Sharda, Rajeev Thakur, Krushna Abhishek and Archana Puran Singh will also join them and we will finally have the OG team back. However, comedian Sunil Pal has criticised Kapil and his team. Also Read - The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and co announce the show's release date; fans say 'The OGs are back'

Sunil Pal slams the promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show

He has slammed the makers of Kapil Sharma's upcoming show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. Sunil Pal took to Instagram to share a video where he bashed the makers for using inappropriate and vulgar language for the show's promotion. Also Read - Crew Teaser: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon promise a thrilling ride in this drama on the high skies [Watch]

Sunil said in his video that he is upset with the words used in the promo and said that Kapil Sharma is the king of comedy and he is the superstar. However, Sunil is upset seeing dirty words used in the promotion of the show. He shared that people love and respect Kapil Sharma and he cannot see the words used in the promo.

Sunil Pal requests Kapil Sharma to do good comedy

He praised Kapil and said that he is his biggest fan and wants Kapil to stop this for his fans. He said, "You are a good comedian with a pure nature and heart. You are the one and only king of comedy. Families watch you...that's why I am requesting you not to do this. Ye jo shuruat hui hai aapke show ki, bahot gande tareeke se hui hai."

He further said that the promotions are going on badly and he has no hope from Kapil's team which used dirty words since the start. He said that Krushna Abhishek uses cuss words and even others do but he requested Kapil not to do this. He said that Kapil has a huge fan following and he should not do this.

He requested Kapil to tell the makers that there will not be any cuss words or dirty words and will do good comedy. Sunil also accused the OTT giant of creating a porn quota.

Take a look at Sunil Pal's video:

He said, "Netflix par jo gande gande keede makaude, so called gutter atankwadi Netflix ne paida kiye hai, unki aukaat nahi hai apke aaju baaju khade hone ki. Ye keede makaude gutter ke andar hai. Aap kahiye ki mere program me gaali nahi hogi, acchi comedy karenge. Inn gandi naali ke keedo se door rahiye. Ye nange hai, nange the aur nange marenge aap inse door rahiye. Most of Netflix creators have opened a porn quota, inke chakkar me mat padiye."