In 2022, the Supreme Court granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea who was serving prison for the alleged murder of Sheena Bora. After she got out of prison, Indrani Mukerjea has been busy rebuilding her life. Her novel Unbroken that came out in 2023 got mixed reviews. While some found it emotional other said it was in the 'pulp fiction space'. Netflix made the docu-series titled The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth, which is going to premiere from February 23, 2024 on the platform. She is the prime accused in the Sheena Bora Murder Case. India's apex investigation body, CBI has filed an application via public prosecutor CJ Nandode to stop the release of the series. The application in the court from CBI reads, "to issue direction to accused and other concerned for staying/stopping the featuring of the accused persons and the persons connected with the case in the documentary by Netflix and its broadcasting on any platform till the conclusion of the ongoing trial."

The case has been filed in a Special Mumbai Court. The judge SP Naik-Nimbalkar has issued a legal notice to Netflix Entertainment Services India and others to respond to the application. A hearing will happen on February 20, 2023. Netflix has made docu-drama series of many horrific incidents like The Burari Deaths which happened in Delhi. The TV series House Of Secrets was much discussed on social media. Of late, we also saw Curry & Cynide: The Jolly Joseph Case on the same platform. Netflix's The Hunt For Veerappan also got a tremendous response.

Details of the Sheena Bora Murder Case

Indrani Mukerjea was accused of plotting and murdering her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012. The media executive was married to Peter Mukerjea who is known as one of India's media moguls. It seemed she had introduced Sheena as her sister to him. Later his son, Rahul Mukerjea from his first marriage fell in love with her. Sheena Bora was working for Reliance at that time. It seems the relationship met with objection from Indrani. Sheena Bora went missing and a case was filed. Months later, a driver told the cops that Indrani murdered her. The case could not be proved in a conclusive manner.

After many people claimed to have seen Sheena Bora in Delhi and Guwahati, the lady got bail from Supreme Court.