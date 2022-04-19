’s The Kashmir Files starring , , , and became a blockbuster at the box office. It is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year as it has collected Rs. 251 crore. Now, the film is all set for its OTT release. The Kashmir Files will start streaming on Zee5 soon, and Vivek Agnihotri took to Instagram to make an announcement about it. He posted, “The overwhelming response to our humble attempt to bring you the truth of the Kashmiri Pandits has been surreal. We extend our gratitude to the audiences for the support & hope that more people wake up to the truth of Kashmir, #TheKashmirFiles coming soon on #ZEE5.” Also Read - BTS x KGF 2 fan combines the Bangtan Boys with Yash's iconic dialogue - watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri)

While talking about the film’s OTT release, Agnihotri said, “The Kashmir Files is not just a film but an emotion and a movement. I am glad that the theatrical release received such an overwhelming response across the world and now with its World Digital Premiere on India’s largest homegrown video streaming platform - ZEE5, the film will reach more people and will continue to strike a chord in millions.” Also Read - KGF 2 star Sanjay Dutt announces next movie with his Kaante and Zinda Director Sanjay Gupta – deets inside [EXCLUSIVE]

Manish Kalra, Chief Business officer of ZEE5 India, said, “The Kashmir Files has received a massive response from the audiences, and we are happy to bring it exclusively on ZEE5, making it accessible to millions of Indians.” Also Read - Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria and more: 5 divas who are set to become Bollywood bahus just like Alia Bhatt

Well, the exact OTT release date of the film is not yet announced. But, we are sure the audience would be excited to watch the movie on Zee5.

Before The Kashmir Files, Agnihotri had made The Tashkent Files, and his next film will be The Delhi Files. A few days ago, he had posted on Instagram, “I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film. #TheDelhiFiles.”