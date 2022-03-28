’s The Kashmir Files has broken many records at the box office and it has become the highest-grossing film of the year. The movie stars , , , and in the lead roles. Well, most of the films releasing in the pandemic are coming on OTT in just four weeks (one month), but that won’t be happening with The Kashmir Files. The film, which is supposed to premiere on Zee5, won’t be getting an OTT release before completing 8 weeks in theatres. Also Read - Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh Chakraborty opens up on nasty trolling; says, 'Logon ko lagta hai mai Mithun ka beta...'

According to Bollywood Hungama, reportedly, The Kashmir Files was supposed to premiere on Zee5 in the third week of April which would be in its sixth week in theatres. However, a source told the portal, "The Kashmir Files will not be out on Zee5 before completing 8 weeks in cinemas. Even before the film was out, it was decided that it'll not premiere on OTT before 8 weeks. Now that the film is doing extraordinary business, the idea is to keep pushing it in cinemas as much as possible. Not just the usual movie going audience, many who haven't stepped in a cinema hall for years have gone to see The Kashmir Files."

"The film is in the third week and even right now, there's a lot of demand for the film, with the makers getting requests even from far-flung areas. It has managed to sustain itself despite the release of the much loved film, RRR. Hence, Zee Studios and the other stakeholders haven't decided on a date for the digital release. However, it won't be out on Zee5 before 8 weeks. There's no need to compromise on the blockbuster theatrical run," added the source.

So, if The Kashmir Files will premiere on OTT after its eighth week, it should start streaming on Zee5 in the second week of May.