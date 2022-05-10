The Kashmir Files did exceptionally well at the box office. The ’s directorial starred , , Darshan Kumaar, and in the lead roles. The movie collected Rs. 252.90 at the box office and became a blockbuster. The film is now all set for its OTT premiere; it will start streaming on Zee5 on 13th May 2022. Darshan Kumaar, who impressed one and all with his performance in The Kashmir Files, recently spoke to BollywoodLife about the film’s digital premiere. Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata US Box Office: Mahesh Babu's film set to make USD 650K first day first show despite Doctor Strange 2's dominance

Darshan told us, "The Kashmir Files is a true story of a horrible event which happened in 1990 and not many knew about it. It depicts that such incidences shouldn't happen to anyone and so it's important for everyone who is against terrorism to watch this movie. Most of the people who have seen the film have loved it and are waiting to watch it again on Zee5. I'm getting many messages on my social media handles that the ones who have missed watching the movie in theatre due to some circumstances are eagerly waiting to watch the film with their family as soon as it releases on Zee5."

While talking about the movie's OTT release, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had earlier said, "The Kashmir Files is not just a film but an emotion and a movement. I am glad that the theatrical release received such an overwhelming response across the world and now with its World Digital Premiere on India's largest homegrown video streaming platform - ZEE5, the film will reach more people and will continue to strike a chord in millions."

Manish Kalra, Chief Business officer, ZEE5 India said, “The Kashmir Files has received a massive response from the audiences, and we are happy to bring it exclusively on ZEE5, making it accessible to millions of Indians.”