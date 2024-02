The Kerala Story directed by Sudipto Sen released on May 5, 2023. After months of its theatrical release, the film starring Adah Sharma has finally made it to OTT. Ahead of its release in theatres, The Kerala Story got mired in a major controversy. The movie is about a woman from Kerala being brainwashed and forced to join ISIS. The makers claimed that around 32000 women from Kerala were converted to Islam and taken away to Syria. There was a major backlash over the number mentioned as the makers claimed that it is inspired from true events. Even Shashi Tharoor commented on film and its controversy. However, despite the backlash, The Kerala Story performed really well at the box office. It earned around Rs 303 crore approximately. Now that it is on OTT, it is making a lot of waves. The Kerala Story has achieved a new milestone. Also Read - The Kerala Story on OTT: Adah Sharma starrer undergoes re-censoring for its digital streaming?

The Kerala Story sets a new milestone

As reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, The Kerala Story is a success on OTT. It has clocked around 150 million plus of viewership minutes within the launch weekend. There was a lot of buzz around The Kerala Story and its OTT release and its impact is seen on the viewership. The Kerala Story released on OTT on February 16 on Zee5 and is performing really well given the numbers. Adah Sharma and team have all the reasons to celebrate now. Also Read - The Kerala Story on OTT: Adah Khan starrer locks its digital release; to air on THIS platform from January 2024

‘THE KERALA STORY’ INCREDIBLE VIEWERSHIP… #TheKeralaStory is a success story on OTT as well: 150 million+ watch minutes during the launch weekend… Now streaming on #Zee5 [@ZEE5India].#TheKeralaStoryOnZEE5 #VipulAmrutlalShah pic.twitter.com/zOmZlNNmz6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2024

Adah Sharma's next projects

After the success of The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma will next be seen in Bastar: The Naxal Story. Reportedly, its based on the Naxals of Chhattisgarh. As per the reports, the movie is inspired by the true-events of the Bastar rebellion that erupted in 1910. It is going to release on March 15, 2024. It is also directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.