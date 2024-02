The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah worked well at the box office. The movie has been helmed by Sudipto Sen and had the topic of radicalisation and conversion of Hindu and Christian women and being forced to join ISIS. It made more than Rs 300 crore at the box office as per reports. Now, the movie is all set for its OTT premiere. Earlier, it was reported that The Kerala Story will stream on OTT giant Zee5. Now, the release date has also been announced. The official social media handle of Zee5 carried the report of The Kerala Story's streaming date and it got revealed that it will start streaming from February 16, 2024. Also Read - The Kerala Story on OTT: Adah Khan starrer locks its digital release; to air on THIS platform from January 2024

The Kerala Story released in May 2023 and it is after months that it is finally going to hit OTT. Generally, movies release on OTT after three to four weeks of its theatrical release, however, it took much longer for The Kerala Story. Sudipto Sen had earlier spoken about how the makers of The Kerala Story weren't getting suitable offers from the OTT platforms. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he had said, "We are still waiting for a good workable deal from any of the main OTT platforms. But so far, we have not got any offer worth considering. It seems the film industry has ganged up to punish us." Also Read - Naseeruddin Shah calls Gadar 2, The Kerala Story success disturbing, says, ‘It’s a dangerous trend’

The wait is officially over! The most anticipated film is dropping soon on ZEE5!#TheKeralaStory premieres on 16th February, only on #ZEE5#TheKeralaStoryOnZEE5 #VipulAmrutlalShah pic.twitter.com/4mBGyTTp4S — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) February 6, 2024

A major controversy broke out ahead of the release of The Kerala Story. The makers claimed that the film was based on true events and there was also a mention of about 32000 women from Kerala were brainwashed and converted to Islam and made to join ISIS. This did not go down well with many and the makers were accused of making factual errors. The Kerala Story also got banned in a few states.

While The Kerala Story has got OTT release date, the teaser Adah Sharma's next movie titled Bastar - The Naxal Story has gone viral on social media.