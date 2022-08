New Netflix series The Most Hated Man on the Internet is the latest rage in OTT news, with everyone and their grandma lapping up the hot favourite docuseries, binge-watching all 3 episodes like nobody's business, and then meeting up online for elaborate discussions, conspiracy theories and conjecture of where is Hunter Moore, the eponymous The Most Hated Man on the Internet, and what he's up to these days after his notorious Is Anyone Up site got shut down, largely due to the efforts of Charlotte Laws, on whose crusade the Netflix web series is largely focused, after her daughter, Kayla's intimate pics appeared on Moore' revenge porn website.

When Charlotte Laws shut down Hunter Moore's website

After being convinced that her daughter Kayla got hacked, Charlotte Laws set about to get her images removed from revenge porn site Is Anyone Up, with her daughter ending up as one of the few, somewhat fortunate victims to get their pics taken down. Chorlotte didn't stop there as she spoke to more than forty victims of Hunter Moore, compiled evidence and convinced the FBI to shut down his IsAnyoneUp website along with the the help of anti-bullying advocate and former Marine James McGibney.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Charlotte Laws and daughter Kayla receive ominous messages

Hunter Moore didn't seem to get the memo though after the FBI crackdown and bragged that he'll be back with HunterMoore.tv, a more disturbing version of IsAnyoneUp, and this time addresses and maps to people's homes would also be posted. This prompted Charlotte Laws to post his address on her Twitter account, which irked his fans no end – yes, he has fans, and this is the point where the took offence – leading to severe online abuse and threatening phone call to her and her daughter from Hunter Moore fans, eventually culminating in a physical showdown with one of his fans who decided to stalk their house.