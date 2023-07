Sobhita Dhulipala is one actress who exudes sheer hotness with her presence. Be it the film, or the photoshoots, or her public appearances, the actress has always redefined hotness with her flabbergasting aura that has been adored by her fans. The evidence of the same was recently witnessed when the actress attended the screening of her 'The Night Manager 2' where she gave a cute wink upon being called hot. Sobhita's The Night Manager 2 has been eagerly awaited by the masses and as it has now finally been released, her fans are continuously showering love for the actress and her performance. Also Read - The Night Manager 2 web series review: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala praised for 'superlative performances' in stylish thriller

Recently when Sobhita attended the screening of 'The Night Manager 2', she was seen being called hot and her reaction was truly awe-loving. The actress gave a cute wink as she got herself clicked on the red carpet wearing a beautiful off-shouldered dress. Also Read - Before The Night Manager 2, watch these Top 10 Indian crime thriller web series on OTT

Sobhita looking gorgeous in her off-shouldered dress

The actress gave a While the audience truly adores Sobhita's hotness, the actress also never leaves a chance to impress them with her brilliant performance. It's indeed a reason the actress has made her name at No. 1 in IMDb's popular Indian celebrities list. On the work front, Sobhita is all set to steal the show yet again in Made in Heaven 2. Additionally, her fans are eagerly waiting to watch her in “Happily Ever After’ and in the Hollywood venture ‘The Monkey Man. Also Read - Sobhita Dhulipala reacts to focus around personal life amidst dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya