Anil Kapoor has dropped the trailer of the highly anticipated second season of The Night Manager on his social media, which is set to release on June 30th, 2023, exclusively onDisney Plus Hotstar. The Indian web series, which stars Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor,has garnered a lot of attention since its first season. The season ended with an open end,leaving fans eager to know what's next. The second season promises to take the story to anew level with an even more ruthless and brutal character in arms dealer Shelly Rungta.

The first part of The Night Manager followed the story of Shantanu Sengupta, played by Aditya Roy Kapur, who is recruited by intelligence operative Lipika Saika Rao, played by Tillotama Shome, to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer named Shelly Rungta,played by Anil Kapoor . The story unfolds as Shan goes undercover and risks everything to stop Rungta's illegal arms dealing. However, in the process, he falls in love with Rungta's girlfriend Kaveri Dixit, played by Shobita Dhulipala.

Anil Kapoor's performance in the first season was widely appreciated, and he carried the show on his shoulders with ease. His portrayal of arms dealer Shelly Rungta left a lasting impression on viewers. In the second season, Anil Kapoor is set to reprise his role as Shelly Rungta and take the story forward with even more intensity.

The Night Manager also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor in a pivotal role alongside Anil Kapoor.Aditya has been making waves in Bollywood with his recent releases like Malang and Ludo. He is also set to star in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, followed by Subedar and Hindi adaptation of Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25.

