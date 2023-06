The Night Manager 2 has come a day before its expected release for all fans of the series. A special screening was also held in Mumbai. The show is about how Shaan played by Aditya Roy Kapur has now been given a new name, Abhimanyu Mathur. He is now the right hand man of Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor). The second part of the show has a lot more of action and intrigue. The relationship between Kaveri (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Shaan (Aditya Roy Kapur) also grows in the second installment. We will see if Shaan can bring down the empire of Shelly Rungta. Also Read - Before The Night Manager 2, watch these Top 10 Indian crime thriller web series on OTT

The audience which has seen the show has loved the acting of the main cast. Aditya Roy Kapur has stolen the show. Fans feel that he deserves much more in the mainstream given his range. But it is Anil Kapoor who has felt people floored with his swag and polished evil as Shelly Rungta. Here is a look at the review of Twitter.... Also Read - Sobhita Dhulipala reacts to focus around personal life amidst dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya

no way any comparison can match the og but tom hiddleston was such a darling to tell adi this.????#AdityaRoyKapur #TheNightManager pic.twitter.com/pwNFykbkEZ — ? (@prissha16) June 30, 2023

The second installment of one of the best adaptations ever, The Night Manager is finally released! Undoubtedly, it's more explosive and thrilling than ever! Truly a not to miss content streaming now only on Disney+ Hotstar! @AnilKapoor #AdityaRoyKapur @TillotamaShome… pic.twitter.com/EQk30DKHje — Amit Bhatia (ABP News) (@amitbhatia1509) June 30, 2023

#TheNightManager is gripping thriller with right amount of edge of the seat movements.#AnilKapoor Sir is like a fine wine, which only gets better with Age. He is the #CoolestGangsterEver#AdityaRoyKapur has Surprised Everyone with a Superlative Performance.#Review: ★★★★ pic.twitter.com/3dDmrbLuC5 — Rajat R Lunkad (@rajatlunkad) June 30, 2023

The Night Manager is the Hindi remake of the Brit series. It seems Tom Hiddleston has liked the adaptation and enjoyed the work of Aditya Roy Kapur.