The Night Manager which has come on Disney Hotstar is winning hearts. It is a spy thriller woven around the trade of illegal arms trade. The show is an adaptation of a British show starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman. Fans who have watched the show have loved the lavish production, crisp and intriguing story-telling and performances from the main stars. Now, they are trending The Night Manager is Better Than Pathaan. The trend looks a bit confusing. In the past, no one has compared a movie with a web series. While both have the spy angle, they are vastly different. Writer Sridhar Raghavan is associated with both the projects. This is what people are trending on Twitter... Also Read - Bigg Boss fame Abdu Rozik lists down his wishes; after hobnobbing with Salman Khan, now wants to meet Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan

Needless to say, fans of Shah Rukh Khan are not impressed with this. Pathaan has made Rs 1000 crores at the global box office. It is a huge record for a Hindi film which does not have a franchise value. Pathaan's success was much needed for Yash Raj Films after duds like Shamshera and Samrat Prithviraj. Also Read - Pathaan enters 1000 crore club but Shah Rukh Khan’s film fails to defeat these big films at the box office yet