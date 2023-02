The Night Manager headlined by Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur made its way to Disney+ Hotstar. After much wait, the series was released on the OTT platform on 17th February. The action thriller has already hooked people with its exciting plot and story. People are showering love on the Indian adaptation of the British series. It has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Many celebs have also shared their review about The Night Manager and one among them is Arjun Kapoor. Also Read - Lock Upp Season 2: Archana Gautam to be a part of Ekta Kapoor's show? This is what the Bigg Boss 16 finalist said [Exclusive]

The Ek Villain Returns actor heaped praise for his uncle Anil Kapoor's spy thriller. Arjun Kapoor lauded the performance of his chachu and his friend Aditya Roy Kapoor. He also appreciated the ladies Shobita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome starring in the spy drama. He took to his Instagram story to make a shoutout post for the series writing a sweet message. Arjun Kapoor reposted a Disney+ Hoststar reel on his story and wrote The Night Manager is finally out. Calling out his chachu Anil Kapoor he said this one looks ekdum jhakas with his man Aditya Roy Kapur and tagged lead ladies Shobita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome. Ending the note Arjun mentioned he can't wait to binge-watch the show.

The Night Manager is an official adaptation of a British series of the same name. The original show featured Hugh Laurie, Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Debicki, and Olivia Colman among others. The 2016 British drama is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. While the Hindi version helmed by Sandeep Modi is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The spy drama stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shobita Dhulipala, and Tillotama Shome in pivotal roles. The series marks the debut of Aditya Roy Kapur in the digital space. The Night Manager is the first web series of the actor on the OTT platform after a successful career in films.