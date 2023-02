The Romantics is now streaming on Netflix. The Docuseries directed by Indo-American filmmaker Smriti Mundhra tells the story of the making of . The legendary filmmaker from Jalandhar and his journey of becoming one of the biggest directors in Indian cinema and making a production house Yash Raj Productions and Studio Yash Raj Films to reckon with. The docuseries has the likes of , , , , , , and his Chopra's sons , and wife Pamela Chopra amongst others sharing all about the life and times of Yash Chopra and his cinematic journey. Also Read - Bipasha Basu shares new picture with daughter Devi as she turns three months old and it's all things adorable

In one of the episodes, we see Rishi Kapoor and talking about the making of (1989). The film starred in titular role along with Rishi Kapoor and . The film was Yash Chopra's last ditch effort to deliver a box office block buster after a series of flops. Talking about the same in The Romantics, Rishi Kapoor shares, "Yash ji didn't know how to approach Sridevi. He had flops behind him while Sridevi was a big star." Further Anil Kapoor revealed, "Yash ji asked my brother (Boney Kapoor) to talk to Sridevi and get her on board. Boney went to Chennai for a meeting with Sridevi and that's how Chandni became what it did."

Check out the trailer of The Romantics below:

While that was Boney and Sridevi's first meeting, the rest is history. They went on to work together with Sri starring in his productions starring along side his brother Anil Kapoor in many. Love blossomed between the two and they eventually got married in 1996.

Anil Kapoor also shared an anecdote about Sridevi not being convinced with the idea of wearing all white in Chandni. "Her mother also told Yash ji that white is not an auspicious colour for them. But he convinced both Sridevi and her mother somehow," Anil reveals.

Pamela, who has been very involved in Yash Chopra's work shares, "He told Sridevi just one thing, 'I believe in your talent, you believe in my vision as a director. Let's do this'."

Chandni became a box office super hit and has attained a cult hit status with its fans spanning various generations.