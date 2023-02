Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun wouldn't have been a huge family entertainer, fans of Salman wouldn't have been able to see his endearing side and Joote Dedo Paise Lelo wouldn't have been the song that's played in every shaadi. Thanks to Aditya Chopra who gave Sooraj Barjatya, the director of the 1994 film a suggestion that changed the box office fate of Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

The Romantics, which is now streaming on Netflix, has Sooraj reveal the greatness of the rather reclusive filmmaker Aditya Chopra. Much like his father, the legendary Yash Chopra, Aditya too went by his instincts and knew good from bad as soon as he saw something. Talking about an anecdote in at The Romantics, Sooraj reveals about the time Hum Aapke Hain Koun released. A huge ensemble cast, melodious songs and a story that is fun and yet tugs at your heart, Sooraj thought he had a winner on hands.

He recalls, "My first memory of Aditya Chopra is when Maine Pyaar Kiya released. While not a lot of people were sure about it working, Aditya had a smile on his face and he told me, 'acchi hai, chal jayegi. Don't worry'."

Many years later, when Hum Aapke Hain Kaon released, the first few screenings had a lukewarm response, worrying Barjatya. "I got a call from Aditya. And he asked me if he can share something. He is very straightforward and he told me, just cut two and a half songs from the film and it'll work very well," shares Barjatya.

He acted on Aditya's suggestion and despite the earlier 'flop' reviews, the film went on to become one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema. The Romantics on Netflix is directed by Smriti Mundhra and tells the story of the life and times of Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra and the Yash Raj Films legacy.