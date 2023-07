The Trial, starring Kajol in the lead role, is receiving all the accolades, and the other actors in the show too are being praised for their performances. One of the actors is Aamir Ali, who plays a significant role as a Police inspector, and his intimacy with Sacred Games star Kubra Sait grabbed a lot of eyeballs, but did you Aamir Ali was very hesitant to do the steamy scenes and get intimate on screen. In an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, as reported by HT, Aamir claimed that he was extremely hesitant to do the intimate scene, and the reason was his separation from his ex-wife, Sanjeeda Shaikh. Also Read - The Trial actor Aamir Ali opens up on why he was not in the trailer; shares interesting bit about his character [Exclusive]

Watch the video of the crackling chemistry between Aamir Ali and Kubra Sait in The Trial.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir ali (@aamirali)

In an interview, he reportedly said," We've always let each other be the way we wanted to be. Work was the same pehle (earlier), work is the same now. Ya, maybe, I did a scene in the show (The Trial) which you'll see later, which I was a little hesitant in doing, but I did it. You'll see the show, you'll know which scene I'm talking about. It doesn't happen twice, it happens once." Also Read - Sanjeeda Shaikh drops a bikini picture along with her daughter in a pool; faces massive criticism; Netizens say, 'Shame on you'

Adding further in the same interview, Aamir said, "For a year or so, I was spaced out. Then COVID happened. Both simultaneously hua tha (Both happened simultaneously). Everything teaches you a lot. It depends on you to pick up the good points. I believe life mein kuchh bhi hota hai (whatever happens in life), pick up the good points. Just let the negative part stay behind because negativity se kya hota hai (what happens with negativity), you sulk, you make other people sulk. That's not good". Also Read - Shamita Shetty, Aamir Ali dating rumours: Actor finally talks about the viral video that started the speculation, says, ‘I was just being…’

Aamir got separated from Sanjeeda, and just a few months ago he mentioned how he wasn't allowed to meet his daughter after their divorce, and that haunts and hurts him a lot. Talking about Sanjeeda, she is allegedly dating actor Harshvardhan Rane, and professionally, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heera Mandi.