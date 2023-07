The Trial starring Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Aamir Ali and more is out on Disney+Hotstar now. The Trial is an Indian Adaptation of the American legal and political drama called The Good Wife. The series started streaming a couple of days ago and we got a chance to chat with Aamir Ali who plays a cop in the series, The Trial. Aamir plays a cop in this but it's different from his other roles. Read on to know more... Also Read - The Trial actress Kajol is ready to do a romantic song with Shah Rukh Khan and fans cannot keep calm!

Aamir Ali opens up on playing a cop in Kajol starrer The Trial

BollywoodLife had a chat with Aamir Ali for his recently released The Trial. The actor shared that he plays a cop in the web series which has Kajol in the lead. Aamir shares that he plays a no-nonsense cop in this web series. "This time I am playing a serious guy, he is not doing any masti mazak. He is very serious about his work," Aamir shares referring to his previous cop character of Bajarang Pandey from FIR who had a comic element given the genre. Aamir plays Pradeep Shinde in the series by Suparn Verma. Also Read - The Trial: Kajol's first onscreen kiss after 23 years shocks fans

Aamir Ali reveals that the makers enrolled him in a workshop to help him prepare for his character as a tough cop. Aamir says that director Suparn Verma was very involved in bringing his character alive on-screen and he helped him in living the role. In all modesty, Aamir says when someone is doing something different, they need all kinds of help from different people. And Aamir thanked the director for his help. Also Read - The Trial review: Netizens are impressed with Kajol but disappointed with the courtroom drama, call it a disaster

Watch the video of Aamir Ali as a cop in this BTS from The Trial:

Aamir Ali shares why he wasn't in The Trial trailer

Well, as they say, some things should be a surprise. "There's always a reason," and the reason has surely taken everyone by surprise. Aamir's portrayal of Pradeep has bowled over fans. This time he plays an intense cop which is different from his previous roles. Aamir Ali is seen opposite Kubbra Sait who plays Sana. And in case you have not watched The Trial yet, there's a connection between them.

The Trial is streaming on Disney+Hotstar since Friday, 14th July 2023 in Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu languages.