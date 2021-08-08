The way Sidharth Malhotra looks at Shershaah costar Kiara Advani in this video is what every girl wishes for; latter calls him 'Ranjha' with a heart emeoji

A lot has been spoken about the rumoured relationship between Shershaah's lead pair, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, and if this recent video that the actress has shared is anything to go by, then there certainly seems to be fuel to the fire. Kiara Advani recently dropped a video on her official Instagram handle, as a part of the promotional strategy of Shershaah, where she can be seen walking by in a fetching lehenga, looking gorgeous as ever, while alleged beau Sidharth Malhotra looks on so fondly at her that every girl would wish for the same look from whoever's in their life. Now, promotional campaign or not, don't tell us that you can fake that look, please! Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT PREMIERE Promo: Contestant Pratik Sehajpal enters the show and immediately request host Karan Johar for a Dharma film

Sharing the video on her official Instagram handle, Kiara Advani captioned it: “#Ranjha #ShershaahOnPrime

@sidmalhotra #VishnuVaradhan @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shabbirboxwalaofficial @ajay1059 @harrygandhi @somenmishra @isandeepshrivastava @bpraak @jasleenroyal @anvita_dee @mainhoonromy @azeemdayani @primevideoin @dharmamovies @kaashent @sonymusicindia ,' and also added a heart emoji. Watch it below: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT PREMIERE Promo: Zeeshan Khan enters the show in his signature bathrobe and disrobes it instantly before Karan Johar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Earlier, Shershaah Director VIshnuvadhan had opened up to BollywoodLife in an exclusive interview about the rumours swirling around Sidharth Malhotra and proximity and whether it would help create added buzz for the movie. “I'll honestly tell you, that didn't even matter to me while I was filming. It is not about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, for me it is Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple (Dimple Cheema, his real-life love interest); they were playing the characters. For me, it didn't matter – just because they're in a real-life something or whatever is happening, it's their personal life, it's not going to help me for the film. What really worked for me, if you see the trailer carefully, it's the way Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked, their pairing is actually fresh – that's what actually worked because they're very close to the characters. For me, it doesn't matter if it's going to help or not (the relationship angle), as a maker, I don't think that's a factor as such. Whether on screen they're playing (the characters) and off screen they're romancing, it doesn't matter to me,” Vishnuvardhan had said. Also Read - SAY WHAT! Is Malaika Arora entering Bigg Boss OTT as a surprise contestant? – watch video

Shershaah, based on martyred Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra, releases on 12th August on Amazon Prime Video.