Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is now on OTT. The movie has released on Amazon Prime Video. It was just yesterday that Salman Khan dropped a new poster announcing Tiger 3 is going to stream on Amazon Prime Video soon, however, it release date wasn't mentioned. Fans were upset as the poster only teased of its OTT release. In a surprise move, Tiger 3 has already made it to the OTT platform. Thanks to the same, Tiger 3 is once again trending on social media with fans sharing their review of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's movie. Hrithik Roshan's cameo in the end has grabbed everyone's attention. Also Read - Animal makers hit back at Javed Akhtar for calling film's success 'dangerous'; 'Writer of your calibre...'

Tiger 3 is a part of YRF's spy universe. Hrithik Roshan's War is also a part of it. Now, that the second instalment of War 2 is on the way, fans got a glimpse of Hrithik Roshan at the end of Tiger 3. Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan also had a cameo in Tiger 3. Now that the movie is out on OTT, fans are reacting to everything that made Tiger 3 a big success. From Salman Khan's entry to interval sequence, fans are applauding Tiger 3. Hrithik Roshan's cameo is also being loved and many are hailing Hrithik Roshan for his screen presence. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui tops most popular contestant chart despite playing on backfoot, Vicky Jain BEATS Ankita Lokhande – Check top 5

Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 star Emraan Hashmi. He essays the role of antagonist. The movie brings back Zoya and Tiger, and their incredible love story. The movie is packed with a dose of patriotism but with a twist. We won't give out any spoilers, go and watch Tiger on Amazon Prime Video.