Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif brought Diwali dhamaka for fans with Tiger 3. The movie helmed by Maneesh Sharma received great response from the audience and it managed to mint massive numbers at the box office. Tiger 3 made approximately around Rs 466 crore at the box office becoming one of the highest grossing films of 2023 joining Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2 and others. From its action sequences to storyline, Tiger 3 was well received by fans. Now, the wait is over as the announcement of its OTT release has been made. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's movie Tiger 3 is going to stream on Amazon Prime Video soon.

Finally, Tiger 3 OTT release announcement is here

The OTT giant made the big announcement via social media. On Instagram, Amazon Prime Video dropped the news stating that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 is soon going to stream on the platform. However, the premiere date of Tiger 3 has not been announced. But fans can expect that Tiger 3 will release pretty soon on Amazon Prime Video. Fans are excited but a little upset too as the date hasn't been announced. Fans are hoping that Tiger 3 will release on Amazon Prime Video in the month of January only. We know where to watch, now we need to know when!

Tiger 3 also starred Emraan Hashmi apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Emraan appeared as the dreaded villain. His look and transformation was quite appreciated by fans. Tiger 3 also saw a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. He enters during a crucial scene to save Tiger. Salman and Shah Rukh Khan's bonding and camaraderie called for a lot of attention leaving fans excited for Tiger vs Pathaan. YRF is creating a spy universe and Tiger vs Pathaan is going to be a part of it. Tiger 3 ending also teased fans about Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2. A glimpse of Kabir was shown in the climax of Tiger 3.