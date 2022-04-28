Tiku Weds Sheru teaser: Kangana Ranaut announces her film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Amazon Prime on the 16th anniversary of her debut, Gangster – plot deets inside

It's been some time since announced her next production from her banner, Manikarnika Films, Tiku Weds Sheru (she's only producing, not directing it), starring and Avneet Kaur. Well, the movie is now finally ready, in Kangana Ranaut's own words, and she has decided to release it straight to OTT on Amazon Prime. Making the announcement at the grand 5th anniversary celebration of Amazon Prime Video, Kangana Ranaut called the movie her "COVID baby" considering that the film had two to be spread over two pandemics to be completed. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra cannot stop gushing over Katrina Kaif's sizzling new pics; netizens are in awe of their friendship

The head honchos of Prime Video were no doubt over the moon as they rolled out a star welcome for Kangana Ranaut, who in turn expressed her jubilation at finally bringing her movie as she gears to unveil to it on the OTT platform. She also apologized for the absence of her lead pair, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, as both were pre-occupied with work elsewhere. When asked to describe the plot of Tiku Weds Sheru in one line, the producer said that it's a simple love story set against the backdrop of real people with real struggles. However, the release date of the film is yet to be confirmed. Kangana also took great pleasure in declaring her collaboration with Amazon on the same day, 28th April, that her debut film, Gangster, had released.

Earlier in the day, the first glimpse of 's long speculated web series debut was also dropped at Amazon Prime's 5th anniversary event. Titled Dhootha which translates to The Messenger in English, the web series is touted to be an extremely dark, spine-chilling, supernatural venture. Yes, Naga Chaitanya will be making his OTT debut in the horror genre and it's being helmed by National Award winner Vikram K. Kumar. What's more, Chay is surrounded by a brilliant ensemble cast from Parvathy Thiruvothu to Priya Bhavani Shankar and more.