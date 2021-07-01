Toofan: Farhan Akhtar REVEALS how Milkha Singh would have reacted to his upcoming sports drama

The trailer of 's released yesterday and once again we saw the multi-talented personality impressing us with his dedication and playing his role to perfection. Post the trailer launch during a round table, when the actor was asked whether he had the chance to show or share anything related to the film to the legendary athlete Milkha Singh, who passed away recently because of COVID-19, Farhan mourned his loss and replied, “I showed him the first poster when it had come out. I shared with him everything that was possible at that point of time.” He added, “None of us expected him to fall sick. None of us expected his wife to fall ill. All of it came as a major shock to all of us. I do feel sad.” Also Read - From Haseen Dilruba, Toofan to Hungama 2: Brand new movies, shows to look forward to on OTT and theatres in July

Expressing that the legendary athlete would have been proud of his work, Farhan added, "I think he would have been very proud if he would have watched this film. Honestly, he has instilled in me the value of working hard. He's the core of my being. I have had the great fortune to have spent time with him and portray him in a film. But the impact that the man had on me, just in terms of opening up my mind to the fact that everything is possible only when you're willing to work hard. That belief that everything is possible has come from him. He would have been proud at least for the belief he's instilled. I do miss him."

Directed by , the film also features , Paresh Rawal and in key roles. Toofan will release on July 16 on Amazon Prime Video.