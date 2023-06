In this listicle, we will explore some recommendations for anime shows available on OTT platforms in India. These anime series available on various OTT platforms in India are not only entertaining but also provide valuable life lessons and moral values for kids. From perseverance to friendship, these shows can help children learn important values whileenjoying captivating stories. Here are our top picks:

1. "Doraemon" (Disney+ Hotstar): Premise: Follow the adventures of Doraemon, a robotic cat from the future, as he helps a young boy named Nobita overcome various challenges using futuristic gadgets.

2. "Naruto" (Netflix): Premise: Join Naruto Uzumaki on his journey to become a powerful ninja as he learns about friendship, perseverance, and the importance of never giving up.

3. "My Hero Academia" (Netflix): Premise: Set in a world filled with superheroes, follow Izuku Midoriya's path to becoming the greatest hero of all time while learning about courage, determination, and justice.

4. "Pokémon" (Amazon Prime Video): Premise: Join Ash Ketchum and his loyal Pokémon companion, Pikachu, as they travel through different regions, making friends and teaching values like teamwork and loyalty.

5. "Avatar: The Last Airbender" (Netflix): Premise: Embark on Aang's epic journey to master all four elements and restore balance to the world while exploring themes of friendship, responsibility, and sacrifice.

"6. "Shin-chan" (Amazon Prime Video): Premise: Join the mischievous and hilarious adventures of Shinnosuke Nohara, a 5-year-old boy with a knack for getting into trouble, while bringing laughter and teaching valuable life lesson."

7. "Detective Conan" (Voot Select): Premise: Follow teenage detective Shinichi Kudo as he solves mysterious cases while trapped in a child's body, emphasizing the values of intelligence, observation, and justice.

8. "One Piece" (Netflix): Premise: Join Monkey D. Luffy and his crew on their quest to find the ultimate treasure, the One Piece, while highlighting themes of friendship, loyalty, and dreams.

9. "Yo-Kai Watch" (Netflix): Premise: Explore the world of Yo-Kai with Nate, who uses his Yo-Kai Watch to befriend supernatural creatures while learning about empathy, understanding, and kindness.

10. "Digimon Adventure" (Netflix): Premise: Follow a group of kids who enter the digital world and partner with digital monsters called Digimon to save both worlds, teaching lessons about friendship and bravery.