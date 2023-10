Courtroom dramas are truly captivating. They exude intense emotions, feature gripping storylines, and often draw inspiration from real-life incidents. Bollywood has churned out a bunch of courtroom drama movies and web series over the years. So if you are looking for a riveting watch, here are some of the best ones that are streaming on OTT platforms like Disney Plus Hotstar, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix. Here are our top picks: Also Read - After the super success of OMG 2, Akshay Kumar to end the year with Mission Raniganj

1. Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai (ZEE5) Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol in no rush to sign his next film; here's why

Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai is a web series that stars Manoj Bajpayee as a lawyer who takes up the case of a Muslim man accused of terrorism. The series explores the themes of Islamophobia, media trial, and human rights in the backdrop of a high-profile legal battle. Bajpayee delivers a powerful performance as the lawyer who fights against all odds to prove his client's innocence. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap praises Gadar 2 and OMG 2 makers for responsible filmmaking, says ‘Glad they were not propaganda films’

Trending Now

2. Jolly LLB (Disney Plus Hotstar)

Jolly LLB is a comedy-drama film that stars Arshad Warsi as Jagdish Tyagi, a struggling lawyer who takes on a high-profile case that transforms his career and his personal life. It shows how Jolly dreams of becoming a successful advocate but often finds himself struggling to find cases to take. He gets the opportunity of his lifetime to prove his worth when he takes up a case against a powerful and corrupt lawyer. The rest of the film revolves around Jolly giving it everything to fight this David vs Goliath case, as he faces threats, bribery attempts, and witness manipulation while fighting against the rich and powerful.

3. Section 375 (Amazon Prime Video)

Section 375 is a film that explores the sensitive subject of rape and the unfortunate legal complexities that compose its current status in the Indian courtroom system. It revolves around a renowned defence lawyer and a determined public prosecutor who take on the case of a young woman who accuses a popular film director of raping her during a movie shoot. As the court proceedings unfold, the film shows how lawyers use witnesses and evidence to develop a story. It also deeply explores the theme of consent, shedding light on the grey areas of the concept. The film also reflects on media sensationalism and power dynamics in high-profile cases like these.

4. Mulk (ZEE5)

Mulk is a film that deals with the issue of communalism and prejudice in India. It tells the story of a Muslim family whose son gets involved in a terrorist attack and how they face ostracism and harassment from their neighbours and society. The film also shows how the family's patriarch, played by Rishi Kapoor, tries to defend his son's innocence in court with the help of his Hindu daughter-in-law, played by Taapsee Pannu. The film raises pertinent questions about nationalism, identity, and justice in a polarised society.

5. OMG: Oh My God! (JioCinema)

OMG: Oh My God! is a satirical comedy-drama film that challenges the blind faith and superstitions prevalent in India. It follows the story of Kanji Lalji Mehta, an atheist shopkeeper who sues God after his shop gets destroyed by an earthquake. He faces opposition from religious leaders and devotees who try to stop him from questioning their beliefs. The film also features Akshay Kumar as Lord Krishna who comes to Earth to guide Kanji in his quest for truth.

6. Shahid (Amazon Prime Video)

Shahid is a biographical film based on the life of Shahid Azmi, a human rights lawyer who was assassinated in 2010. The film chronicles his journey from being a victim of communal violence to becoming a radicalised youth to finding his calling as a lawyer who defended the accused in several terrorism cases. The film showcases his courage, conviction, and compassion as he fought for justice for those who were wrongly implicated by the system.

7. Pink (Amazon Prime Video)

Pink is a film that tackles the issue of sexual harassment and violence against women in India. It revolves around three young women who are molested by a group of influential men and how they face the consequences of their actions. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan as a retired lawyer who comes out of his retirement to defend the women in court. The film highlights the importance of consent and the need to change the patriarchal mindset that blames the victims for their ordeal.

8. Jai Bhim (Amazon Prime Video)

Jai Bhim is a film that exposes the atrocities and discrimination faced by the Dalits in India. It is based on a true story of a Dalit lawyer who fights for the rights of four tribal men who are falsely accused of raping and murdering two police constables. The film depicts the struggle of the lawyer who faces threats, violence, and corruption while trying to prove the innocence of his clients. The film also pays tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a champion of Dalit rights.

9. Shaurya (ZEE5)

Shaurya is a film that is inspired by the Hollywood movie A Few Good Men. It revolves around a court-martial case of an army officer who is accused of killing his fellow officer in Kashmir. The film follows the efforts of two lawyers who try to uncover the truth behind the incident and expose the conspiracy that involves high-ranking officials. The film also explores the themes of patriotism, loyalty, and honour in the context of the Indian Army.

10. Aitraaz (ZEE5)

Aitraaz is a film that is inspired by the Hollywood movie Disclosure. It revolves around a successful businessman who is accused of sexual harassment by his former lover who is now his boss. The film shows how he tries to clear his name and save his marriage with the help of his wife who is also a lawyer. The film also deals with the issues of gender, power, and morality in the corporate world.