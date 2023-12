Bollywood films have often been trolled for being free-makes or unofficial remakes. There are many Bollywood films which are remakes of Korean films. Many of them were made in the early 2000s by top Indian filmmakers. Some of these movies are available on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar and others. Here is a look at 10 such best films...

Radhe (2021)

Radhe is a remake of the 2017 Korean film, The Outlaws. The Bollywood movie stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani in lead roles. Radhe was a poor copy of the Korean film. It is on Zee 5.

Te3n (2016)

This is also a remake of the Korean film Montage. It was directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Te3n is available to fans on Prime Video.

Barfi! (2012)

Barfi! is also said to be inspired by the Korean film, Lover's Concerto (2002). Ranbir Kapoor did a fab job in the Anurag Basu movie. The remake was one of the blockbusters of 2021. Barfi is available for fans in Netflix.

Bharat (2019)

The film Bharat made a lot of moolah at the box office. It is inspired by the Korean movie, Ode To My Father (2014). The Korean movie was an emotional story tracing the history of Korea from 1950 to 2010. The film had all the elements to be a blockbuster. Bharat is available on Prime Video.

Ek Villain

One of the best revenge thrillers with memorable music, Ek Villain is available on Disney+Hotstar. Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh delivered good performances in the film.

Dhamaka

Ram Madhvani and Kartik Aaryan's film is based on the Korean movie, The Terror Live. It came directly on Netflix. The film was a gripping watch.

Zinda

Zinda is an unofficial remake of the classic Korean revenge thriller, Oldboy (2003) made by Park Chan-wook. Zinda got John Abraham an award for Best Villain. Zinda is there on YouTube, SonyLIV and Prime Video.

Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo

Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo is also inspired by the Korean film, Masquerade. The movie made over Rs 300 crores at the box office. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo is there on Netflix.

Do Lafzon Ki Kahaani

This Kajal Aggarwal and Randeep Hooda movie is also inspired by Always. The film is the love story of a blind girl and a boxer.