The realm of real crime stories has captivated audiences around the world. With the rapid growth of Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, viewers now have access to a plethora of gripping web series based on true events. From India to overseas, these shows explore the dark underbelly of criminal activities and keep us at the edge of our seats. In this article, we present an engaging list of the top 10 real crime-based web series available on various OTT platforms.

1. "Delhi Crime" (Netflix): Based on the infamous 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, this critically acclaimed Indian series explores the tireless efforts of an investigation team to bring justice to the victim.

Watch the trailer video of Delhi Crimes season 2 here:

2.Set in the late 1970s, this American psychological crime thriller follows two FBI agents as they delve into the minds of serial killers, revolutionizing criminal profiling.

3. "Sacred Games" (Netflix): This Indian crime drama unfolds in a cat-and-mouse chase between a seasoned police officer and a powerful gangster in Mumbai's criminal underworld.

4. "Narcos" (Netflix): Charting the rise and fall of Pablo Escobar, this gripping American series offers an intense portrayal of the Medellín drug cartel's operations in Colombia.

5. "The Serpent" (Netflix): Inspired by true events, this British miniseries recounts the thrilling hunt for international serial killer Charles Sobhraj across multiple countries in the 1970s.

Watch the trailer video of The Serpent here:



6. "Special Ops" (Disney+ Hotstar): Set in India, this action-packed series follows an intelligence officer who leads a covert operation to uncover a significant terrorist attack plot.

7. "Making a Murderer" (Netflix): This compelling American documentary series explores the controversial case of Steven Avery, who was convicted of a brutal crime but maintains his innocence.

8. "Bard of Blood" (Netflix): Based on a bestselling novel, this Indian spy thriller follows an excommunicated RAW agent's mission to rescue Indian spies held captive in Balochistan, Pakistan.

9. "Unbelievable" (Netflix): Adapted from a Pulitzer Prize-winning article, this American limited series chronicles the true story of a young rape victim and the detectives determined to find the truth.

10. "Paatal Lok" (Amazon Prime Video): Set in India's capital city, this gritty series depicts a down-and-out cop's investigation into a high-profile assassination attempt that unravels a complex web of corruption.