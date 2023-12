Looking for a punch of good vibes as you leave 2023 behind and get into New Year 2024? Don't worry; we have just the perfect binge list for you. Feast your eyes on the most popular and feel-good Korean dramas available on OTT platform Netflix.

Korean dramas are getting more and more popular the world over and not without reason. These dramas, with their engrossing plots and vibrant characters, will surely give you a well-deserved escape from reality. Here's our curation of must-watch Korean dramas for you as you get ready to welcome New Year 2024 with good vibes only.

1. Start-Up

An inspiring narrative, Start-Up takes you into the whirlwind of start-ups and entrepreneurial ups and downs. This drama unapologetically shares the story of go-getters, their dreams, and the harsh business world. You can catch it on Netflix.

Watch the trailer video of Start-Up here:

2. It's Okay to Not Be Okay

For the lovers of profound narratives, It's Okay to Not Be Okay delves deep into the healing aspects of love and empathy. Through a tale of a psychiatric ward caretaker and a children's book author, the drama appeals to your heartstrings. It's available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer video of It's Okay to Not Be Okay here:



3. Crash Landing on You

A light-hearted drama, Crash Landing on You, spins an unexpected tale of a South Korean heiress who crosses paths and hearts with a North Korean officer. Log in to your Netflix account to witness the humour and love of this drama.

Watch the trailer video of Crash Landing on You:



4. Hospital Playlist

A slice of reality, Hospital Playlist strings together the life stories of five doctor pals since their med school days. The drama beautifully brings out their camaraderie amidst personal and professional life. Find this drama on Netflix.

Watch the trailer video of Hospital Playlist here:

5. Reply 1988

Taking you back to the late '80s, 'Reply 1988' is an endearing drama about friendship, love, and life. This neighbourhood story captures the simple yet profound elements of growing up which you can stream on Netflix.

Watch the trailer video of Reply 1988 here:

6. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo

For those who enjoy coming-of-age drama, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo is a promising tale of a young weightlifter chasing her dreams, spiced with a sprinkle of love. You can watch this on Netflix.

Watch the trailer video of Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo here:

7. Strong Girl Bong-soon

A cocktail of romance, comedy, and action, Strong Girl Bong-soon spins an entertaining story of a strong woman turned CEO bodyguard. You can tickle your laughter bones by watching this on Netflix.

Watch the trailer video of Strong Girl Bong-soon here:

8. My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Tackling real-life issues, My ID is Gangnam Beauty stirs a conversation about society's definition of beauty and the struggles of a surgery-altered young woman. Don't miss this thought-provoking drama available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer video of My ID is Gangnam Beauty here:

9. What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

If you enjoy a good rom-com, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim is just the ticket. Watch the sparks fly between a VP and his secretary on Netflix.

Watch the trailer video of What's Wrong with Secretary Kim here:



10. Love Alarm

Redefining love and friendships in the cyber age, 'Love Alarm' operates in a world where an app detangles the love web within a 10-meter radius.

Watch the trailer video of Love Alarm here:



So, if you're yearning for comfort viewing, these ten Korean dramas will surely wrap you in warmth and entertainment. There's something for the romantic, the humourous, and realist in you. So, grab your favourite snack, settle down, and let the world of Korean dramas reel you in.