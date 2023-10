When you are bored and you know it, watch an action film. The genre never fails to give you an instant pick up me. And there is no dearth of Indian films in Hindi in the action genre streaming on the best of OTT platforms. So whatever your action style, from period films to typical Bollywood action entertainers, this list has all the answers to your ‘What To Wath On OTT’ question.

RRR - Netflix

This is a period action drama that is set in the 1920s. The film revolves around two legendary revolutionaries away from their homeland and how they begin fighting for their country. Directed by SS Rajamouli and featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran, this film is a must-watch. The film won many national and international awards including Oscars.

Pathaan – Amazon Prime Video

After a wait of four long years, Shah Rukh Khan finally returned to entertain movie lovers with his blockbuster movie – Pathaan. The movie made a huge box-office collection and turned out to be the biggest Bollywood hit of all time. After the movie’s success at the box office, many were excited as the Shah Rukh Khan–Deepika Padukone starrer finally released on Prime Video.

Bell Bottom - Disney+ Hotstar

This is a spy thriller that is based on the true events of the 1984 plane hijackings in India. The film stars Akshay Kumar as a RAW agent who leads a covert operation to rescue the hostages and prevent a terrorist attack. The film also features Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Adil Hussain in important roles.

Don 2 - Netflix

This is a sequel to the 2006 film Don, which was a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. The film follows Don, a wanted criminal mastermind who escapes from prison and plans to rob a bank in Berlin with his team. However, he faces opposition from his former allies and enemies who want him dead or captured. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra amongst others in key roles.

Dhoom 2 - Amazon Prime Video

This is a sequel to the 2004 film Dhoom, which was inspired by the Fast and Furious franchise. The film follows ACP Jai Dixit and his partner Ali, who are assigned to catch Mr A, a notorious thief who steals priceless artifacts from around the world. However, they face competition from Sunehri, a femme fatale who also wants to catch Mr A for her own reasons. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles.

Baaghi 2 - Disney+ Hotstar

This is a sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi, which was loosely based on the Telugu film Varsham. The film follows Ronnie, an army officer who is contacted by his ex-girlfriend Neha, who asks him to help her find her missing daughter Rhea. However, he discovers that there is more to the case than meets the eye. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles.

Commando 3 - ZEE5

This is a 2019 action thriller that is the third instalment of the Commando franchise. The film follows Karanveer Singh Dogra, a commando who is sent to London to stop a terrorist plot that threatens India. He teams up with Bhavna Reddy, an Indian agent, and Mallika Sood, a British officer, to track down the mastermind behind the plan. The film is directed by Aditya Datt and stars Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles.

Uri: The Surgical Strike - ZEE5

This is a 2019 war drama that is based on the true events of the 2016 Uri attack and the subsequent surgical strike by the Indian Army. The film showcases the bravery and valour of the soldiers who carried out the covert operation across the border. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam and Mohit Raina in the lead roles.

War - Disney+ Hotstar

This is a 2019 action thriller that pits two of the best action stars of Bollywood against each other. The film follows Kabir, a rogue agent who goes on a killing spree of his former colleagues. Khalid, his protégé, is assigned to hunt him down and stop him. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles.

Dabangg - Netflix

This is a 2010 action comedy that is the first instalment of the Dabangg franchise. The film follows Chulbul Pandey, a corrupt but fearless cop who has a troubled relationship with his stepfather and half-brother. He falls in love with Rajjo, a village belle, and also clashes with Chedi Singh, a local goon. The film is directed by Abhinav Kashyap and stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Sonu Sood in the lead roles.