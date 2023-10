Crime thrillers are one of the most popular genres in Indian cinema. They keep you hooked with their suspenseful plots, intriguing characters, and unexpected twists. If you are looking for some adrenaline-pumping entertainment, here are 10 Hindi crime thrillers that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video right now. Also Read - Sam Bahadur star Vicky Kaushal: The actor who makes India proud with his films

Raazi

Raazi is a spy thriller based on a true story of an Indian woman who married a Pakistani officer to spy for India during the 1971 war. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, this film is a gripping tale of patriotism, sacrifice, and courage.

Raman Raghav 2.0

Raman Raghav 2.0 is a dark and twisted film inspired by a serial killer who terrorized Mumbai in the 1960s. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal, this film explores the twisted relationship between a psychopathic killer and a corrupt cop.

Ugly

Ugly is another Anurag Kashyap film that exposes the ugly side of human nature. The film revolves around the kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl and the investigation that follows. The film features an ensemble cast of Ronit Roy, Rahul Bhat, Tejaswini Kolhapure, and others.

Section 375

Section 375 is a courtroom drama that deals with the controversial issue of rape and consent. The film stars Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha as lawyers who represent the accused and the victim respectively. The film raises some pertinent questions about the law, justice, and morality.

Don 1 & 2

Don 1 & 2 are stylish and slick action thrillers that feature Shah Rukh Khan as the titular character, a ruthless and charismatic crime lord. Directed by Farhan Akhtar and co-starring Priyanka Chopra, these films are full of thrilling chases, fights, and twists.

Mardaani

Mardaani is a film that showcases the bravery and determination of a female cop who takes on a child trafficking racket. Rani Mukerji plays the lead role of Shivani Shivaji Roy, who is fearless and relentless in her pursuit of justice.

The Stoneman Murders

The Stoneman Murders is a film that is based on the real-life killings of pavement dwellers by an unidentified assailant in Mumbai in the 1980s. Kay Kay Menon plays a suspended cop who decides to investigate the case on his own and uncovers some shocking secrets.

Te3n

Te3n is a mystery thriller that follows three characters who are connected by a kidnapping case that spans eight years. Amitabh Bachchan plays a grandfather who is obsessed with finding his missing granddaughter, Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a priest who was once a cop involved in the case, and Vidya Balan plays a current cop who reopens the case.

Jalsa

Jalsa is a psychological thriller that stars Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah as two women whose lives are affected by a hit-and-run case. The film explores how they cope with the trauma and guilt of the incident and how it changes them forever.

Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok is a web series that is hailed as one of the best Indian crime thrillers ever made. The series follows a Delhi cop who lands the case of a lifetime when he arrests four suspects in an assassination attempt on a journalist. As he delves deeper into the case, he discovers a dark and dangerous world of crime, politics, and corruption.