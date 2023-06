Get your popcorn ready and prepare for an entertaining mix of scares and laughs with these top 10 horror comedies available on various OTT platforms. From spooky curses to ghostly encounters, these films are sure to keep you entertained throughout! Get ready for a spine-tingling yet hilarious cinematic experience!

1. "Stree" (Netflix): In the small town of Chanderi, men vanish during an annual festival, leaving behind only their clothes. Is it the work of a ghostly woman or something more sinister?

2. "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" (Amazon Prime Video): When a couple moves into their ancestral home, they encounter strange occurrences that seem linked to an ancient curse. Can a psychiatrist solve the mystery before it's too late?

3. "Go Goa Gone" (Netflix): A wild trip to Goa turns into a nightmare when a group of friends encounters zombies on an isolated island. Can they survive this surreal encounter?

4. "Bhediya" (Jio Cinemas): Set in a small town, this horror comedy follows a man who transforms into a werewolf and must navigate through hilarious, yet hair-raising, situations.

5. "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" (Amazon Prime Video): A sequel to the popular film, this comedy-horror takes us on a rollercoaster ride as a new set of characters unravels the mysteries of a haunted palace, resulting in uproarious laughter.

6. "Golmaal Again" (Amazon Prime Video): The fourth installment in the Golmaal series brings together comedy and spookiness as four orphans return to their childhood home, only to encounter supernatural phenomena.

7. "Kanchana 2" (Netflix): A franchise known for its mix of horror and comedy, this Tamil film follows a man possessed by three vengeful spirits seeking justice against their killers.

8. "Bhoot Police" (Disney+ Hotstar): Two ghost-hunting brothers take on a haunted house only to discover that the spirits lurking inside are more than they bargained for. Can they save the day?

9. "Taanaji vs Bhoot" (Zee5): A unique blend of historical drama and horror comedy, this film tells the story of a brave warrior who faces off against a vengeful ghost haunting his empire.

10. "Arundhati" (Amazon Prime Video): An English-Telugu supernatural thriller, Arundhati follows a young woman who must protect herself from an evil spirit seeking revenge from her family's past.