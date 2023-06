Looking for some spine-tingling thrills and chills? Look no further than these top 10 Indian horror movies and web series that are sure to scare you out of your wits. From cults and possessions to cursed treasures and haunted houses, these films deliver on all fronts when it comes to supernatural scares. Featuring talented actors such as Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and more, these movies prove that Indian cinema is just as capable of producing top-notch horror as any other country. So, grab some popcorn, turn down the lights, and get ready to be spooked by the best of Bollywood horror. Also Read - Raaz 3 Movie Review: A totally watchable masala horror flick!

1. Pari (2018) - starring Anushka Sharma, directed by Prosit Roy - available on Netflix India - A man rescues a woman from a cult, only to discover she is possessed.

2. Ghoul (2018) - starring Radhika Apte, directed by Patrick Graham - available on Netflix India - A military interrogation goes wrong when a prisoner unleashes an ancient evil.

Trending Now

3. Tumbbad (2018) - starring Sohum Shah, directed by Rahi Anil Barve - available on Amazon Prime Video India - A man becomes obsessed with a cursed treasure hidden in his ancestral home.

4. Stree (2018) - starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Amar Kaushik - available on Netflix India - A small town is haunted by a female spirit who preys on men.

Stree : The horror movie



5. Typewriter (2019) - starring Purab Kohli, Palomi Ghosh, and Sameer Kochhar, directed by Sujoy Ghosh - available on Netflix India - A group of friends investigate a haunted house and uncover dark secrets.

6. Raat Akeli Hai (2020) - starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte, directed by Honey Trehan - available on Netflix India - An investigating officer tries to solve a murder case in a family full of secrets.

7. Betaal (2020) - starring Viineet Kumar and Aahana Kumra, directed by Patrick Graham and Nikhil Mahajan - available on Netflix India - A group of soldiers encounter an ancient curse while fighting off rebels.

8. Bulbbul (2020) - starring Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, directed by Anvita Dutt - available on Netflix India - A young bride in colonial Bengal is haunted by the ghost of her past.

9. Kaali Khuhi (2020) - starring Shabana Azmi and Sanjeeda Sheikh, directed by Terrie Samundra - available on Netflix India - A young girl uncovers the dark secrets of her village's history and must confront an evil spirit.

Kaali Khuni horror movie



10. Chhori (2021) - starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, directed by Vishal Furia - available on Amazon Prime Video India - A pregnant woman moves to a remote village for a fresh start, but encounters a malevolent force.

Chhori the horror movie