Suspense thrillers have always been a popular genre among movie lovers. With the advent of various OTT platforms, the audience is now spoiled for choice with a plethora of options tchoose from. Indian cinema has also produced some of the finest suspense thrillers that have kept audiences at the edge of their seats. From murder mysteries to psychological thrillers, Indian filmmakers have explored different sub-genres within suspense thrillers. In this article, we bring you the top 10 Indian suspense thrillers to watch on various OTT platforms, with a brief premise, lead cast, and director details. So, get ready for some nail-biting moments as we take you on a journey through some of the best suspense thrillers that Indian cinema has to offer. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor is nervous about his OTT debut with Raj & DK! Reveals why he is feeling the jitters

Here are the top 10 Indian suspense thrillers to watch on various OTT platforms

1. Andhadhun (Netflix) - A blind pianist becomes embroiled in a murder mystery. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu. Directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Trending Now

2. Raat Akeli Hai (Netflix) - A small-town cop investigates a wealthy family's complicated past. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte. Directed by Honey Trehan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raat Akeli Hai Netflix (@raat.akeli.hai)

3. Drishyam (Amazon Prime Video) - A man tries to protect his family after they become involved in a crime. Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Directed by Nishikant Kamat.

Watch Drishyam Trailer



4. Talaash (Netflix) - A cop investigates a mysterious hit-and-run case. Starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Directed by Reema Kagti.

5. Kahaani (Amazon Prime Video) - A pregnant woman searches for her missing husband in Kolkata. Starring Vidya Balan. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

6. Ugly (Netflix) - A young girl goes missing and her parents' pasts are brought to light. Starring Ronit Roy and Tejaswini Kolhapure. Directed by Anurag Kashyap.

7. Ittefaq (Netflix) - Two suspects tell different stories about a murder they're both linked to. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha. Directed by Abhay Chopra.

8. Badla (Netflix) - A woman seeks revenge for a crime she's been accused of committing. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

9. Raman Raghav 2.0 (Netflix) - A cop tries to catch a serial killer who views himself as a god. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Anurag Kashyap.

10. Ek Hasina Thi (Disney+ Hotstar) - A woman seeks revenge against the man who framed her for a crime. Starring Urmila Matondkar and Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Sriram Raghavan.