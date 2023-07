1. Mismatched on Netflix

Cast: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf What's it about: In a college coding class, a free-spirited girl and a shy, talented boy form an unlikely connection as they navigate friendship, love, and their individualdreams.

2. TVF Pitchers - YouTube

Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Jitendra Kumar, Arunabh Kumar What's it about: Four friends quit their jobs to start their own startup, facing challenges and personal growth in the world of entrepreneurship.

3. Kota Factory -YouTube

Lead Cast: Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar What's it about : A student relocates to Kota, a city known for its coaching centers, to prepare for the highly competitive IIT entrance exam.

4. Tripling - TVFPlay

Lead Cast: Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar What's it about: Three siblings embark on a road trip together amidst their personal challenges and rediscover their bond as they navigate through life's ups and downs.

5. Little Things - Netflix

Lead Cast: Dhruv Sehgal, Mithila Palkar What's it about: A modern-day couple in Mumbai explores the intricacies of their relationship and tackles issues of career, ambitions, and personal growth.

6. College Romance - YouTube

Lead Cast: Manjot Singh, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna What's it about: Follow the journey of three college friends as they navigate through love, friendships, and the challenges of adulthood.

7. Girls Hostel - YouTube

Lead Cast: Srishti Shrivastava, Parul Gulati, Simran Natekar, Ahsaas Channa What's it about: The series explores the lives and camaraderie of four girls living in a hostel as they navigate through college life, relationships, and personal growth.

8. Engineering Girls - YouTube

Lead Cast: Barkha Singh, Sejal Kumar, Kritika Avasthi What's it about: A lighthearted series following the lives of three female engineering students as they juggle academics, friendships, and their dreams.

9. TVF Tripling Season 2 - TVFPlay

Lead Cast: Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar What's it about: The tripling journey continues as the siblings embark on another road trip filled with adventures and self-discovery.

10. The Reunion - Zoom Studios (YouTube)

Lead Cast: Sapna Pabbi, Anuj Sachdeva, Shreya Dhanwanthary What's it about: A group of friends reunite after a decade for a school reunion and confront past secrets while rediscovering their connections.